Winter Park dispute between neighbors involving ax sparks large police response, officials say

By
Published  July 26, 2025 9:01pm EDT
Altercation involving ax sparks heavy police presence in Winter Park, officials say

One person is in custody after police said they responded to an altercation between neighbors involving an ax on Saturday.

The Brief

    • Officers responded to a scene at the 200 block of Tyree Lane over an aggravated assault, according to police.
    • Police lates arrested 42-year-old Anthony Walker in connection to the incident.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Officials with the Winter Park Police Department are investigating after officials responded to a home on Saturday. 

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Tyree Lane over a reported aggravated assault after a report of a dispute between neighbors. Police later learned one of the individuals was armed with an axe and chain, according to officers.

Responding officers attempted to contact the suspect, 42-year-old Anthony Walker, before he retreated into the home.

One person arrested after dispute between neighbors in Winter Park, police say

The suspect later exited the home and surrendered, according to police. 

The standoff lasted hours and, according to FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte, several officers were seen in the area with long rifles. 

Walker faces charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, arson, criminal mischief, trespassing and resisting without violence. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

