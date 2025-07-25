Orlando weather: Central Florida braces for dangerous heat wave, hottest weekend of summer

The Brief Today will bring scattered showers and storms (40% chance) mainly between 1–8 p.m., with hot and humid conditions pushing heat indices up to 108°. Tonight will be mostly dry but remain warm, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. The weekend will be drier but dangerously hot, with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices possibly exceeding 110°; heat advisories may be issued.



Central Florida can expect another hot and humid Friday with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Here's what you need to know.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

We'll wrap up the work week with only a few very scattered showers and storms along with hot and humid temperatures. A 40% chance of rain is on the way for this afternoon.

Timeline:

The best chances of rain will take place from around 1pm-8pm. Showers and storms will fade gradually after sunset this evening.

Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal with highs reaching the low 90s along the Atlantic beaches and near the mid 90s for inland areas. Feels-like temperatures will be closer to around 104-108° once we factor in the humidity levels.

What will the weather look like tonight?

We'll turn mostly dry overnight. Temperatures will remain quite warm, with lows in the mid and upper 70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Drier air filters in for much of the weekend, meaning rain chances will be much more isolated and temperatures will be heating up in a big way.

Dangerously hot temperatures will be possible for this weekend and early next week as highs soar back into the mid-90s beginning Saturday.

These will likely be the hottest temperatures we've felt so far this summer. Once we factor in humidity levels, heat indices could reach levels as high as 110°+. Heat advisories may be issued for this weekend and possibly early parts of next week. Stay cool!

