70-year-old South Daytona woman attacked at Red Carpet Inn, police say

A 70-year-old South Daytona woman was attacked on Friday morning at the Red Carpet Inn, police say.

What happened?

What we know:

On Friday morning, the South Daytona Police Department (SDPD) responded to a call from a man reporting a battery at the Red-Carpet Inn in Daytona Beach.

The caller told police that his fiancé walked into the room and collapsed in a pool of blood.

Investigators arrived at the inn and discovered that a battery had occurred, and a 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said a person of interest has been identified, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

What we don't know:

Information about the person of interest has not yet been released. It is unclear if the woman knew the alleged suspect.

What's next:

SDPD detectives are actively investigating the incident, with the assistance of the Volusia County Crime Scene Unit and investigators from the Volusia County State Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said additional details about the investigation will be released when they become available.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.