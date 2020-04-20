Princess Sofia of Sweden volunteers at hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

Princess Sofia of Sweden started volunteering this week at a Stockholm hospital where she serves as the honorary chair amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The princess, 35, is among 80 people a week who have completed the three-day emergency online training course from Sophiahemmet University created to help the hospital, which has been overwhelmed during the outbreak, according to People magazine.

“In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals,” the Royal Court said in a statement.

She won’t be working directly with patients, but rather supporting doctors and nurses through kitchen shifts, disinfecting instruments and cleaning, Pia Hultkrantz, spokeswoman for Sophiahemmet Hospital, said.

Princess Sofia of Sweden arrives at Stockholm University to attend the Learning and Dyslexia conference on October 2, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

“They’re going to relieve the health care professionals during this crisis so that those who are trained to care can actually do it. In other words, anyone who attends this training will not have any patient-close care,” Hultkrantz added, according to Royal Central. “Regardless, none of the course participants will work directly with corona patients.”

Sophiahemmet currently has no confirmed COVID-19 cases, People reported.

The hospital has had a relationship with the Swedish royal family going back to 1884 when Queen Sofia of Sweden and Norway sponsored its nursing education programs, according to Royal Central.

Sofia is married to Prince Carl-Philip and they have two young boys: Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.

