President Trump visits Central Florida to attend private fundraiser

President Donald Trump visited Central Florida on Monday to attend a private fundraiser in Seminole County.

He arrived at Sanford International Airport in the morning and was greeted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and a crowd of supporters.

The President then traveled to a private fundraising event for lunch at a local businessman’s home.

Sharon Hanson lives near where the event was held.

“Every time I’ve gone by, I’ve seen trucks pulling in,” Hanson said. “There’s a big banner on the house right now.”

Hanson said the president came to the same home in 2016 for another fundraiser.

Supporters of the President greeted him as he traveled to the fundraiser.

“We are very anxious and excited to welcome our president,” President Trump supporter Ann Brock said. “There’s been a lot of amazing response to people wanting to join and just showing our support and appreciation for what he’s doing for our country."

President Trump department Central Florida just after 1 p.m. on Monday.

