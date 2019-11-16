President Trump to hold rally in South Florida

article

Dubbing it a “homecoming rally,” President Donald Trump will hold a campaign event Nov. 26 at BB&T Center in Sunrise. Trump recently announced he was changing his residency from New York to Florida, where he has long owned property in Palm Beach County.

“President Trump recently became an official resident of the great state of Florida and looks forward to a ‘Welcome Home!’ rally with his fellow Floridians,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the Trump campaign, said in a prepared statement announcing the rally. “Florida is thriving under President Trump and this homecoming rally will be one of our best yet.” The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Broward County arena.