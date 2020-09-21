President Trump to campaign in Florida on Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - President Donald Trump will return to Florida next week, making a campaign appearance Thursday in Jacksonville.
Trump is slated to appear at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Airport, according to an announcement Friday by his campaign.
Trump is trying to bolster support in the battleground state as he prepares for the Nov. 3 general election against Democrat Joe Biden, who campaigned in Tampa and Kissimmee this week.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.