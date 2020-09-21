Expand / Collapse search
President Trump to campaign in Florida on Thursday

Published 
2020 Election
The News Service of Florida
article

Photo by Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - President Donald Trump will return to Florida next week, making a campaign appearance Thursday in Jacksonville.

Trump is slated to appear at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Airport, according to an announcement Friday by his campaign.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis announces law that will protect law enforcement, combat violent protests

Trump is trying to bolster support in the battleground state as he prepares for the Nov. 3 general election against Democrat Joe Biden, who campaigned in Tampa and Kissimmee this week.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report. 