President Trump to campaign in Florida on Thursday

President Donald Trump will return to Florida next week, making a campaign appearance Thursday in Jacksonville.

Trump is slated to appear at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Airport, according to an announcement Friday by his campaign.

Trump is trying to bolster support in the battleground state as he prepares for the Nov. 3 general election against Democrat Joe Biden, who campaigned in Tampa and Kissimmee this week.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.