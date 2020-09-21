DeSantis announces law that will protect law enforcement, combat violent protests

During a press conference with many law enforcement leaders from across Florida, Governor DeSantis announced a new state law that would combat civil unrest.

The new law is called the 'Combatting Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act' and it will be a focal point of the next legislative session. Governor DeSantis described it as the "boldest and most comprehensive piece of legislation to address these issues anywhere in the country."

The new legislature will enhance penalties for crimes like blocking roadways, taking down statues, and assaulting law enforcement. For example:

Blocking roadways or taking down statues will be considered a felony.

Violent protesting and looting would be considered 3rd-degree felonies.

Those arrested during protests will not be eligible for bail before their initial court hearing.

Minimum six-month jail terms for anyone found guilty of throwing an object at law enforcement officers.

It will be a crime to harass innocent people in public.

Governor DeSantis also said that any municipality that defunds the police will have state financial support withheld. However, cities will not lose state funding if they are dealing with a tight budget and cuts must be made.

In addition, RICO Act attempts will be made to identify groups funding or organizing protests as well.

Those convicted under the new legislature will reportedly not be eligible for state benefits, including unemployment.

"We need to do more in terms of having a strong legislative response so we do not always have to play whack-a-mole anytime you have situations like this develop," the Governor said. "This is a very robust package. I think what we saying is that we’re not going to let Florida go down the road where some of these places have gone."

He added that "Florida has done a great job in many decades in reducing crimes and we’re going to continue to do that."

The law proposed by Governor DeSantis will be introduced in the next legislative session.

