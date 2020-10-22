President Trump, Joe Biden to meet for final debate before election

article

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday before Election Day on November 3.

The initial debate was the most tumultuous in modern history, as the two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?”

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Biden is leading most national polls and has a narrower advantage in the battleground states that could decide the race.

More than 42 million people have already cast their ballots.

The debate, moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, is a final chance for both men to make their case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.

On the debate stage Wednesday, two large plexiglass shields had been put in place in front of the candidates’ lecterns.

On Thursday night, in an effort to curtail interruptions, Trump and Biden will each have his microphone cut off while his rival delivers an opening two-minute answer to each of the six debate topics, the commission announced. The mute button won’t figure in the open discussion portion of the debate.

According to FOX News, President Trump’s campaign intends to monitor the technician in charge of the mute button.

The president will make two campaign stops in Florida on Friday, marking his third trip to the state in about 10 days. He recently held rallies in Fort Myers, Sanford and Ocala.

Trump's campaign said he will make his first stop in The Villages at 4:30 p.m. His second rally will be held at 7 p.m. the same night in Pensacola.

On Saturday, Former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail for Biden in Miami. Biden was in Florida two weeks ago rallying voters. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attended a 'Women for Biden' event in Lake Mary and his running mate, Kamala Harris, made a stop in Orlando on Monday.