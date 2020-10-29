Trump, Biden to hold rallies in Florida on Thursday as Election Day nears

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will both hold campaign rallies on Thursday in Florida, highlighting the critical role the battleground state will play in Tuesday’s election.

Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday that the president will hold a rally at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which is also an early voting site as well as a COVID-19 testing location.

Biden’s campaign says he will make appearances in Broward County and Tampa. His drive-in rally is tentatively planned for 6:30 p.m., but there is no word yet on where the event will take place.

| COMPLETE 2020 ELECTION GUIDE |

Both campaigns also have been flooding the state with surrogates as they try to capture Florida’s 29 electoral votes.

Advertisement

Former President Obama spoke in Orlando on behalf of Biden, encouraging supporters at a drive-in car rally to cast their ballots.

"Ten days Miami, 10 days until the most important election in our lifetime," the former president told supporters. "This election requires every single one of us. What we do in these next 10 days will matter for decades to come."

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. made a stop in Daytona Beach to rally voters for his dad. First daughter Ivanka Trump was in the Sunshine State earlier this week to push for last-minute votes.

With just days to go until the presidential election, nearly half of all registered Florida voters have cast their ballots.

The latest polls, however, have Florida in a virtual lock. The Sunshine State has already seen record numbers of voters turnout for early in-person voting and mail-in voting.

RELATED: Nearly 48 percent of Florida voters have cast ballots

In all, 6,921,358 people had cast ballots, nearly 48 percent of the registered voters in the state. Registered Democrats had returned about 621,000 more mail-in ballots than Republicans, while GOP voters were leading in in-person early voting by about 375,000 ballots.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on the 2020 election.