Powerball jackpot: $2 million, $1 million winning tickets from Halloween drawing sold in Florida

Nobody won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Halloween, but some Floridians could still be millionaires!

According to the Florida Lottery, a $2 million ticket matching five numbers and the Power Play for the drawing on Oct. 31 was sold in the state. Players who match all five numbers, but not the sixth number (the Powerball) typically win $1 million, but because the winner added the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play, the prize increased to $2 million, according to the rules of the game.

A $1 million ticket matching five numbers was also sold in Florida. FOX 35 has reached out to the Florida Lottery to find out the location of where the winning tickets were sold.

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Powerball game were: 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball: 13, and Power Play: 3. Since nobody matched all the numbers, the jackpot grows to an estimated $1.2 billion for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The lump-sum cash value is $596.7 million.

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press. Powerball currently holds the world record for the largest jackpot ever: a whopping $1.586 billion prize in 2016 that was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.