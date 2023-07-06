Winning $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Florida

article

A $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Florida on Wednesday, according to the Florida lottery.

The winner has 180 days after the winning drawing to claim their prize. The ticket was sold at 5070 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, Loxahatchee.

The winning numbers for the prize were 14, 24, 48, 62, and 23.

How to claim your lottery prize?

1. Determine your preferred claiming option

2. Fill out a Winner Claim Form and gather all of your required documentation

3. Get paid

Winners can claim their prize in person, by walking into the Lottery Headquarters or any district office during normal Lottery business hours. Winners can also claim their prize by "drop off" by submitting their ticket along with a Winner Claim Form and the required documentation in an envelope and dropping it off at the headquarters.

The lottery also gives winners the option to claim their prize by mail by mailing their tickets to any Lottery office.

What are the payment options for a winning Powerball ticket?

Winners of the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot prizes can choose the annual payment option where they can receive 30 annual installments, along with a lump-sum cash payment.

The next Jackpot drawing is on Saturday, July 8 for $590 million.