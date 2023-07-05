Lucky Florida Lottery player wins big on Fourth of July in Orlando

Someone in Orlando has something else to celebrate Wednesday following the Fourth of July holiday.

The lucky Florida Lottery player is $275,000 richer after matching all six numbers of the Jackpot Triple Play with Combo.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a 77 Food & Lotto store located at 6899 W Colonial Drive.

The winning numbers from the July 4 drawing were: 3, 4, 11, 16, 33, and 45.

The winner can claim their jackpot prize at any Florida Lottery district office.