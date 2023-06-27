2 Florida residents win a combination of $7 million in scratch-off games
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Florida residents struck gold from scratch-off games, winning a total of $7 million.
Maria Lopez-Uriostegui, 50, of West Palm Beach, won the $5 million top prize in the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
Lopez-Uriostegui bought her winning ticket at the Marathon Food Mart, located at 2701 Lake Avenue in West Palm Beach. Lopez-Uriostegui chose to receive her winnings with a one-time payment of $3,960,000.00.
This Marathon Food Mart will receive a $10,000 commission bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The second Florida resident to win big was Anthony Szczesny, of Spring Hill. Szczesny won $2 million while playing the $10 Gold Rush Doubler scracth-off game.
Szczesny decided to receive his earning through a single payment of $1,370,000.00. He bought this winning ticket from Publix, located at 13455 County Line Road in Spring Hill.
The Publix location will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.