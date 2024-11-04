Tropical Depression 18 has formed, expected to become Tropical Storm: Track, forecast, Florida impacts

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 has formed into Tropical Depression 18 and is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Rafael in the coming days, becoming the Atlantic hurricane season’s 11th named hurricane.

According to the NHC, Tropical Depression 18 is expected to become a Tropical Storm Monday afternoon. The season is already busier than average with 11 hurricanes compared to the usual 7, and has seen frequent activity.

Forecasters predict that Rafael will stay more than 250 miles west of the region, sparing local areas from significant impacts. The current forecast calls for minimal effects, primarily passing downpours on Wednesday and Thursday, with an outside chance of an isolated tornado. Winds could gust between 25 and 35 mph in rain-affected areas, but major disruptions are not anticipated.

Earlier model projections had indicated a closer pass, which would have posed a threat of flooding and more severe weather. However, the storm's westward track, coupled with cooler Gulf waters and strong wind shear along the I-10 corridor, is expected to weaken Rafael to a tropical storm before landfall on the upper Gulf Coast.

Despite the storm’s path, the region will experience a surge in humidity midweek, making conditions feel more summer-like. Rainfall totals are forecast to range between 1 and 3 inches, and temperatures will remain warmer than normal, with highs in the mid-80s, about 5 degrees above average.

While the overall tornado threat is considered low, residents are encouraged to stay updated on the storm's progress in case conditions change.