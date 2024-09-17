Potential disturbance being tracked in the Caribbean Sea by National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of a potential tropical development in the Caribbean Sea that could potentially develop this weekend.

It's not yet an area of low pressure or a tropical wave at this point, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren. But, a wave or disturbance could develop this weekend. Chances of development over the next seven days are low – 20%.

Here is the NHC's official guidance:

An area of low pressure could form this weekend over the western Caribbean Sea. Thereafter, some slow development of this system is possible through early next week while the system moves slowly to the north or northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Meteorologist Noah Bergren said water surface temperatures remain at record highs in the Caribbean sea, along with projected low wind shear – two elements that could allow for some tropical development. If it does, it could allow for a tropical system to develop very quickly, especially if it were to develop before reaching the Cuba area.

While it's too early to know if something will ultimately develop, FOX 35's Storm Team said Florida and the Gulf of Mexico should monitor this potential disturbance.