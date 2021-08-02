Possible tornado spotted in New Smyrna Beach

A possible tornado was spotted spinning near the New Smyrna Beach Police Department on Monday.

The police department put a video on Facebook showing what looks like a funnel cloud spinning near Sleepy Hollow Road and U.S. 1.

The Facebook post said there are some reports of tree damage in the area.

The Volusia County Fire Department said there were reports of at least one vehicle damaged in the same area.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando for updates on this story.