Florida man tied to cheerleading club arrested on child sexual abuse charges; there may be more victims: FDLE

A Kissimmee man who has ties to a local cheerleading club was arrested at the Orlando airport just before leaving the country, investigators said.

Jason Robert Fragale, 38, of Kissimmee, was arrested in Leesburg, Virginia, on ten felony warrants of child pornography possession and reproduction of child pornography possession.

Investigators believe Fragale contacted "juveniles" through messaging apps, and he may have victims in Florida. An IP address was tracked to Fragale's Leesburg home leading to his arrest.

Fragale is from Kissimmee and has ties to a cheerleading company called "The Crimson All-Star Cheerleading Club," which is registered in Florida and Virginia.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Special Agent Georgie Torres at 407-245-0888. Any potential Virginia victims should call Special Agent Michael Bullock at 703-344-7290.