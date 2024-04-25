3 Florida men accused of burglarizing over 40 cars during months-long Marion County crime spree

article

Three Florida men are behind bars after they all admitted to their involvement in dozens of burglaries throughout Marion County over the last three months, deputies said.

Warren Cavagnaro, Kyle Thompson, and Michael Madigan were all arrested for allegedly breaking into more than 40 vehicles since February 1.

Due to the rise in vehicle break-ins, detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of the car burglaries on April 18 when they got a call about four more break-ins on the 8000 block of NW 121st Avenue.

When detectives responded, they saw Cavagnaro walking in the area. He initially denied his involvement in the recent burglaries.

Detectives also spoke with Madigan, who admitted to driving Cavagnaro and Thompson to the area to break into cars.

After speaking with Cavagnaro again, detectives said he admitted to breaking into several vehicles over the last two months. He also gave specific details about the cases and said he stole eight guns out of unlocked cars and that Thompson was with him for most of the burglaries.

Cavagnaro said he only burglarized unlocked vehicles because he would "hop past" the locked ones. He also reportedly expressed his lack of concern for security cameras because they "lured victims into a false sense of security," resulting in them leaving their cars unlocked with valuable items inside.

Madigan and Cavagnaro were arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

Detectives interviewed Cavagnaro again about 10 other burglaries in the On Top of the World neighborhood, where he initially denied involvement.

During the interview, Cavagnaro admitted to the burglaries, providing specific details, including one where he explained that he stole a person's Toyota SUV because he needed a ride home.

Thompson was later arrested on Thursday after he also admitted to the April 18 burglaries, deputies said.

Cavagnaro was charged with 12 counts of Burglary of a Conveyance, 12 counts of Theft, four counts of Armed Burglary of a Conveyance, two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and one count each of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Cocaine. Thompson was charged with four counts of Burglary of a Conveyance and three counts of Petit Theft. Madigan was charged with four counts of Burglary of a Conveyance.