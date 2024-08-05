Hurricane Debby: Possible tornado flips campers, causes havoc at Florida RV park; 1 person hurt

A possible tornado ripped through an RV park in Brevard County on Sunday evening, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) shared photos depicting extensive damage at the Sonrise Palm RV Park in Cocoa, where several campers were overturned amid intense thunderstorms.

According to a BCFR spokesperson, straight-line winds toppled five campers, and at least one person was injured.

The National Weather Service (NWS) estimates wind speeds reached 60 to 65 mph when storms moved across the area shortly after 6:30 p.m.

At this time, the NWS does not anticipate a formal damage survey, but confirmed they are working with the Brevard County fire department and emergency management.

Tornado Watch issued for Central Florida

Isolated tornadoes are among the potential impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Debby, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend around 7 a.m. Monday. Other impacts could include heavy rain, gusty winds and strong thunderstorms.

As of Monday, much of Central Florida is under a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.

What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Tornado watch:

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are POSSIBLE in and near the watch area. This does not mean that a tornado will occur. It just means it's possible, per National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm with winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

Tornado warning:

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is IMMINENT. If a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

Stay connected during the storm

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings, especially while you're sleeping and/or when the power goes out.

