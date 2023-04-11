Poseidon's Fury to permanently close at Universal's Islands of Adventure

A popular theme park attraction at Universal Orlando is permanently closing next month.

In a statement to FOX 35 News Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed Poseidon’s Fury at Universal's Islands of Adventure will close as of Wednesday, May 10.

The closure comes as Universal Orlando prepares for "exciting new experiences" for its park visitors, the statement read. Details regarding those experiences were not immediately released.

Poisedon's Fury is a live-action show that follows an archeologist guide through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea, the park website states. Along the journey, audience members are caught in a battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkennon. The experience includes lasers, flames and water special effects.

Also happening on May 10, The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade will undergo an extended closure to make way for future show enhancements. Park officials did not say when it plans to reopen it.