Walt Disney World annual passes are coming back: Here's what you need to know

Disney fans, rejoice! Walt Disney World says it has heard your requests and is finally bringing back the sale of new annual passes!

When do Walt Disney World passes go on sale?

Guests will be able to purchase a new Disney annual pass beginning on April 20, 2023.

What Walt Disney annual passes will be available? Where can I buy one?

The Disney Incredi-Pass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass and the Disney Pirate Pass will all be available for purchase online.

To be eligible for the Pirate and Sorcerer passes, you must be a Florida resident. All guests are welcome to purchase the Incredi-pass.

How much are annual passes at Walt Disney World?

Pirate: $749 (plus tax)

Sorcerer: $969 (plus tax)

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (plus tax)

The theme park also offers a Pixie Dust Pass for $399 plus tax.

How many annual passes will be available?

Disney says the number of new passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, could become unavailable for purchase at any time.

What are the benefits of being a Disney annual passholder?

All annual passes offer admission to one or more Walt Disney World Resort theme parks on most days of the year with an advance park reservation. Depending on the pass you choose, blockout dates apply.

Passholders also receive complimentary standard parking and up to 20% off select dining and merchandise.

Disney also announced two new bonuses to being a passholder. You'll now have access to select Disney PhotoPass benefits and starting on April 18, annual passholders can visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, with the only exceptions being on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park.

Disney has exciting news for its Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members, too.

Beginning on April 13, the DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass will be available for purchase as part of their Membership Magic benefits.

"We are so grateful for our Passholders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the Annual Passholder family, just in time to experience the feelings of a Disney Thrill this spring and summer," Disney said in a statement.