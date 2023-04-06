Expand / Collapse search

Walt Disney World annual passes are coming back: Here's what you need to know

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:04AM
Walt Disney World
FOX 35 Orlando

Typhoon Lagoon reopens at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is welcoming back visitors to Typhoon Lagoon after it was closed for several months for refurbishing.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney fans, rejoice! Walt Disney World says it has heard your requests and is finally bringing back the sale of new annual passes!

When do Walt Disney World passes go on sale? 

Guests will be able to purchase a new Disney annual pass beginning on April 20, 2023.

What Walt Disney annual passes will be available? Where can I buy one?

The Disney Incredi-Pass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass and the Disney Pirate Pass will all be available for purchase online

To be eligible for the Pirate and Sorcerer passes, you must be a Florida resident. All guests are welcome to purchase the Incredi-pass. 

First look at Tron: Lightcyle/Run with POV shots

At first launch aboard TRON Lightcyle/Run, you’re propelled into a racing world inside a giant computer network. The goal may be to win, but it’s also to come out alive.

How much are annual passes at Walt Disney World?

  • Pirate: $749 (plus tax)
  • Sorcerer: $969 (plus tax)
  • Incredi-Pass: $1399 (plus tax)

The theme park also offers a Pixie Dust Pass for $399 plus tax.

How many annual passes will be available?

Disney says the number of new passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, could become unavailable for purchase at any time. 

MORE DISNEY NEWS:

What are the benefits of being a Disney annual passholder?

All annual passes offer admission to one or more Walt Disney World Resort theme parks on most days of the year with an advance park reservation. Depending on the pass you choose, blockout dates apply. 

Passholders also receive complimentary standard parking and up to 20% off select dining and merchandise.  

Disney also announced two new bonuses to being a passholder. You'll now have access to select Disney PhotoPass benefits and starting on April 18, annual passholders can visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, with the only exceptions being on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. 

Man visits 12 Disney parks in 12 days and you won't believe the number of rides he got on

One man can officially scratch visiting every Disney theme park in the world off of his bucket list. Nathan Firesheets, an avid Disney fan, successfully completed his Disney Global Ride Challenge – which was to visit 12 Disney parks in 12 days.

Disney has exciting news for its Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members, too. 

Beginning on April 13, the DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass will be available for purchase as part of their Membership Magic benefits.

"We are so grateful for our Passholders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the Annual Passholder family, just in time to experience the feelings of a Disney Thrill this spring and summer," Disney said in a statement. 