SeaWorld Orlando has announced two additional concert headliners that will take the stage at this year's Seven Seas Food Festival.

R&B singer and songwriter Ne-Yo and country artist Martina McBride are set to perform at the theme park's Bayside Stadium on the final weekend of the festival. See the complete lineup below:

April 15: Chris Lane (Country)

April 16: Marshall Tucker Band (Country)

April 22: Tito Nieves (Latin)

April 23: Kameron Marlowe (Country)

April 30: Scott Stapp of Creed (Rock)

May 6: NE-YO (R&B)

May 7: Martina McBride (Country)

The food festival will run Thursdays through Sundays through May 7, officials said in a news release. It features more than 200 food and drink options from around the world. The concerts, which occur every Saturday and Sunday of the festival, are included with park admission.