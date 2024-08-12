14-year-old arrested for armed carjacking at Ocala gas station 'did not appear to have remorse,' deputies say

Stream FOX 35:

A 14-year-old was arrested over the weekend for allegedly committing an armed carjacking at a gas station in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The teen, who FOX 35 is choosing not to name due to his age, is facing several criminal charges after the incident that unfolded on Saturday night:

Carjacking with a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a person younger than 18

Improper exhibition of a firearm

Just after 10:30 p.m., a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office was flagged down by the victim of the carjacking at Circle K on NE Jacksonville Road. He said the teenager "emerged from behind a gas pump, pointed a handgun at his chest, and demanded that he hand over the keys," deputies said.

"Give me your keys (expletive)!" the teen told the man, according to an arrest affidavit.

That's when the 14-year-old allegedly stole the man's blue 2002 Chevy Tahoe and drove off on Highway 326 after the man threw his keys into the driver's seat.

Deputies found the stolen SUV about 10 minutes later in the 5400 block of SE 28th Lane. The 14-year-old was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

"There is a gun in the car too," the teen is heard saying on bodycam footage from the sheriff's office. The gun, a 9mm Kahr Arms CW9, matched the description the carjacking victim gave to deputies. It was in the cupholder.

The teen was arrested and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to an armed carjacking over the weekend. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

"During an interview, (the teenager) admitted to the carjacking, smiled frequently, and did not appear to have remorse for his actions," deputies said, adding that "he didn't know" what caused him to decide to commit the armed carjacking.

Deputies also spoke with the boy's mom, who said she reported her son missing earlier that evening after she took his phone away for "disciplinary reasons," the affidavit said. The mom added that this caused the teen to "destroy her house and throw tables."

Deputies also learned that the teen was recently adjudicated delinquent for the following charges, which resulted in felony probation: