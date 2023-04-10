Poppy Park shooting: Third person dies after mass shooting at Orlando park, police say

article

A third person has died after a mass shooting Sunday night near a community park in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In an updated news release on Monday, Orlando police said three people had died – a teenager and two adults – and that two other adults were being treated at the hospital after a shooting Sunday night near Poppy Park in the Carver Shores neighborhood.

One of those adults was listed in critical condition, while the other's injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

An Orange County Commissioner previously told news outlets that an 18-month-old had been shot, however, Orlando police said Monday that those reports were not true.

The three who died were identified as Jamal Watson, 38, Tristan Morgan, 16, and Patriza Deterville, 33.

Police have not yet shared details regarding a possible suspect or the circumstances that may have led to the shooting. However, police said "all individuals are accounted for and we are not looking for anyone else."

A spokesperson told FOX 35 in an email that no one has been arrested and that police are not looking for any suspects.

At the park, police confirmed there was an event happening nearby at the time of the shooting. Remnants of what appears to have been an Easter event – plastic eggs, playing cards, candy wrappers – remained Monday morning alongside yellow police tape.

Orlando police said it intends to hold a detailed news briefing later in the week.