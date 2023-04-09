2 dead, 3 injured following shooting at Orlando park: Police

article

Two people have died, and three others were injured following a shooting at Poppy Park in Orlando Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the area of the 5400 block of Lescot Lane near Poppy Park.

A total of five people were taken to local hospitals, where two of the victims died. The conditions of the other three are unknown at this time.

Police said they are working on obtaining suspect information.

No other details have been released about the shooting.

