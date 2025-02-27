Pom Pom’s announces reopening at Sanford food hall as many businesses move from Orlando

The Brief Pom Pom’s Sandwiches is reopening in Sanford’s Henry’s Depot after closing its longtime Orlando location last October. Rising costs in Orlando are pushing some businesses to more affordable areas like Sanford, though Pom Pom's did not explicitly cite this as a reason for relocating to Sanford in a recent social media post. Experts say this trend is also impacting homebuyers, with growth shifting to surrounding communities.



Sanford is attracting many new restaurants that seek to relocate from Orlando. The city has become a foodie destination, and it's also a more affordable option for some.

'There's been a huge buzz on social media'

What we know:

Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria, a well-known Orlando eatery, is reopening in Sanford inside Henry’s Depot food hall.

The restaurant, which had been in Orlando’s Milk District for nearly 20 years, closed in October 2024. The owners recently announced their relaunch on social media, generating excitement among locals and food enthusiasts.

What we don't know:

The exact opening date for Pom Pom’s Sandwiches in Sanford has not been announced beyond "a couple of months." Whether the menu will remain the same or include new offerings tailored to the new location is not exactly known.

How the new location will compare in terms of customer turnout and sales to its former spot in Orlando’s Milk District is not yet known.

The backstory:

Pom Pom’s was a staple in Orlando’s Milk District for nearly two decades before shutting its doors last year. The closure left a gap in the local dining scene, but the owners have now found a new opportunity in Sanford.

The move reflects a broader trend of businesses relocating due to financial challenges in Orlando, where high rents and operating costs have made it difficult for small restaurants to thrive. However, Pom Pom's did not explicitly cite this as a reason for relocating to Sanford in their recent social media posts.

Big picture view:

Sanford has been experiencing business growth as companies look for more affordable locations outside Orlando. Sanford has also become a hub for foodies and is seen by many as a desirable place to launch a new restaurant or pub.

Sean Kelley, the owner of Henry’s Depot food hall, noted that the lower overhead in food halls allows talented chefs and restaurateurs to establish themselves more easily.

Additionally, real estate trends show that rising costs in Orlando are driving both businesses and homebuyers to surrounding areas like DeLand, Lake Nona, and St. Cloud, where commercial development is thriving.

What they're saying:

Sanford residents and business owners are optimistic about Pom Pom’s arrival.

"I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to it. Trying new food and seeing what they have to offer down here," said one woman who was visiting Henry's Depot on Thursday.

"Pom Pom’s was very successful in Orlando. There's been a huge buzz on social media about her coming in here," explained Sean Kelley, owner of Henry’s Depot.

Kelley said Sanford is becoming more desirable for start-ups and established eateries in Orlando as the city is expensive for restaurants. He also added that the overhead of a food hall is lower for restaurant owners.

"If you have talent in the restaurant world, it's very difficult to establish yourself in downtown Orlando financially. When you come into a food hall, it's easy to get in here," he said, "… and it allows these people to show their talents."

Zahide Wallace, a Broker Associate with eXp Realty, said Orlando restaurants are seeing the squeeze of higher rents, and operating costs skyrocketing.

"One thing that I always tell residential customers, people who are looking to purchase property, pay attention to commercial. Because where commercial is, is where you want to be."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: