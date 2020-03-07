Poll: Joe Biden leading Bernie Sanders in Florida ahead of March 17 primary

article

When it comes to the battleground state of Florida, Joe Biden may be headed for a blowout over Bernie Sanders.

A St. Pete Polls survey commissioned by Florida Politics shows that Democratic primary voters are already leaning toward the former Vice President.

The survey states that 61% of likely Florida voters favor Biden, giving his a substantial lead over Sanders at 12%. Michael Bloomberg, before dropping out of the race, had 14%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, also out of the game, had 5%.

Former Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have since endorsed Biden, as has Bloomberg. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has also thrown his support behind Biden after his original favorite, Bloomberg, dropped out.

More than 28 percent of Floridians already cast their ballots through early voting.

Florida's primary is March 17.