Expand / Collapse search

Florida governor's race: DeSantis has slight lead over Crist, poll shows

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:56AM
Politics
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida governor's race: DeSantis has slight lead over Crist, poll shows

The race for governor could be a close one. The latest numbers from Progress Florida show Gov. Ron DeSantis with a slight lead over Democratic Charlie Crist.

TALLAHASSEE - The race for Florida governor is looking to be a close one.

The latest poll numbers from Progress Florida and Florida Watch show Governor Ron DeSantis with a slight lead over Democrat Charlie Crist – 48-45 percent.

Crist is trying to pull out the upset with several campaign stops. He was just in Orlando on Tuesday as a Gen-Z group called "Voters of Tomorrow" endorsed Crist for governor.

Governor DeSantis was in Fort Myers getting an endorsement from the "Everglades Trust." 

Voters will head to the polls in November.