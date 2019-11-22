Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Deadly Shooting

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead during a child custody exchange.

Deputies said they received a 911 call just after noon on Thursday from a man who said he shot and killed another man who tried to force his way into his Lakeland home on Ewell Road.

According to investigators, a father showed up at the home to pick up his two-year-old son. The boy was at the home with his mother's boyfriend, who deputies say shot and killed the boy's father in self-defense. Deputies said the mother of the boy was not there at the time of the shooting and was reluctant to let the father take the child. The child was in a bedroom and did not witness the incident.

During a news conference on Friday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd identified the child's father, 39-year-old Brian Ingram, of Gainesville, as the suspect in this case and the homeowner as the victim. Judd did not name the homeowner, adding that he is not facing any charges at this time.

"We don't get to decide if this is a justifiable homicide," said Judd, "but everything we see at this end of the investigation clearly indicated that he [the victim] was protecting his home."

The incident began earlier in the day when Ingram and his mother, Patricia, drove from Gainesville to Lakeland to retrieve Ingram’s son, through a custody agreement between Ingram and his ex-girlfriend. Patricia knocked on the door and asked for the little boy, at which time the victim invited her to wait until the boy’s mother returned from the store so she could say goodbye before he left for the weekend. Ingram then called 911 and told the call taker that the victim was refusing to let him have his 2-year-old son, and the call-taker told Ingram to wait on-scene for deputies to arrive and assist.

Judd said that Ingram became enraged, ran to the front door and "aggressively and repeatedly rang the doorbell and banged on the door, covering the peephole with his hand." When the victim cracked the door open, Judd said Ingram forced his foot into the doorway and then shoved the door against the victim, striking him in the head.

"I want to underscore here, Brian Ingram, our suspect, has a long history of anger management problems," Judd told reporters.

Investigators said the homeowner warned Ingram to leave or he would be shot. Judd said Ingram continued to force his way into the home and was shot five times by the homeowner. Ingram ran into the yard where he collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.

Ingram's mother witnessed the incident and was cooperating with the investigation. No one else was seriously hurt.

During the news conference, Judd showed home surveillance video which he said demonstrates that Ingram was the aggressor.

"This domestic event, when you add his anger management issues with it, ended up in his death," he said.

Ingram’s criminal history includes two prior felonies and six prior misdemeanors in Suwanee and Alachua Counties, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.