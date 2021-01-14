Polk County opens online registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

article

The Florida Department of Health Polk County said that its COVID-19 vaccination registration portal is now open for online reservations for those 65 years of age and older.

Those who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can reserve an appointment at https://register.polk.health/. Users can also create an account and upload their personal information for a future appointment.

"This is something we have been developing, but wanted to get right," said Polk County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Rick Wilson. "Relying on the proven technology we used to register Polk’s residents for CARES Act funding, we worked with the Florida Department of Health to develop an efficient online system to register the public for the COVID-19 vaccine."

If you wish to register for an appointment by phone, you can be calling 863-298-7500. The hotline is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On the weekend, it is open between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

