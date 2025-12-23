Tractor-trailer overturns on Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County; all northbound lanes blocked

An overturned tractor-trailer shut down part of Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County early Tuesday.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Florida's Turnpike near mile marker 244 near Kissimmee, according to authorities.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a 2000 Dodge Journey and a tractor-trailer. Following the crash, the tractor-trailer overturned and hit a concrete barrier wall, according to FHP.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, a 25-year-old woman from Kissimmee, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The tractor-trailer driver, a 51-year-old man from Miami, was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the roadway, which has prompted all northbound lanes to be shut down.

Crews are working to clear the roadway, but traffic remains backed up in the area.

Traffic is being diverted at US-192, FHP said.

What we don't know:

No other details about the crash have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

