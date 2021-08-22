Police: Woman's remains found on ground at house fire scene

article

Daytona Beach police are investigating after a woman was found dead while firefighters battled a house fire.

It happened on Sunday at a home on Cannon Street.

Police originally responded to the home for a domestic disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they said they saw flames coming out of the home and called the fire department.

While battling the flames, firefighters told police they found the remains of an adult woman on the ground.

Her cause of death is not yet known. The medical examiner will determine how she died.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Investigators say a cat was pulled out of the fire, but the condition of the pet was not released.