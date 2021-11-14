Police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by Orlando patrol car

A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by an Orlando police car while crossing the street, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that at about 11:45 p.m., a patrol unit responding to an emergency call was traveling with its emergency lights activated on E. Colonial Dr. at Orange Ave. when the incident occurred.

They explained that a woman, identified to be 27-years-old, was running across the northbound lanes of E. Colonial Dr., alongside the eastern marked crosswalk of N. Orange Ave. She was traveling against a ‘Do Not Walk’ signal and into the path of ongoing traffic.

This is when she was reportedly struck by the marked patrol vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is said to still be still ongoing.

