Police warn residents not to approach black bear spotted in Orlando

Police are warning residents not to approach a black bear recently spotted in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said it has received several calls and messages regarding the bear and has contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to safely retrieve the animal.

While bears can be found just about anywhere across the Sunshine State, they are frequently seen in Central Florida and in the Panhandle, an FWC Interactive Public Bear Map shows.

Officials say black bears sometimes visit neighborhoods and if they cannot find food, they typically move on.

In light of the recent bear sighting, FWC officials say residents should always stay aware of their surroundings and walk dogs on a short leash. They also remind residents to keep any garbage, pet food and birdseed secured.

If you are having conflicts with bears, you're asked to contact your local FWC office.