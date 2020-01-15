Police: Victim robbed, carjacked after meeting with someone at an Orlando park to sell a gun

article

A person was robbed and carjacked at an Orlando park after meeting with someone the victim met online to sell a gun, police said.

According to the Orlando Police Department, units responded to Eagles Nest Park on Metrowest Boulevard on Tuesday evening in reference to an armed carjacking and robbery. Using a website for selling and purchasing firearms, the victim had reportedly arranged to meet with someone at the park to sell a gun.

However, they said that after the victim handed the firearm to the buyer, suspects surrounded the person. They forced the victim to lay on the ground and left the scene, taking both the firearm and the victim's vehicle. There was another firearm located inside the vehicle.

The victim was not injured, police confirmed. They described the buyer as a 20-year-old black male weighing about 170 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a white shirt and red gym shorts. The other suspects were described as black males between ages 20 and 25.

The suspects and vehicles have reportedly not yet been located. Police are still investigating the incident.

They also want to remind citizens that electronic commerce is an excellent tool for selling and trading goods but that proper care must be taken to meet in a safe and well-lit location. Citizens should also consider using locations that have camera systems recording where they meet.