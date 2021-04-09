Police: Teen arrested in Orlando road rage shooting pointed gun at random jogger

The Orlando Police Department has made an arrest in a possible road rage shooting that left the victim with serious injuries.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Traviance Polite, Jr.

Detectives say around 4 p.m. on April 6, police responded to a shooting on S. Semoran Blvd. between Curry Ford Road and La Costa Drive.

"An adult male driver was shot by a stranger in another vehicle, following some kind of interaction. The victim’s injuries are serious," police said in a news release.

Police released security video on Friday that showed the victim running from his vehicle after being shot.

Police say that during the investigation, it was determined that Polite Jr. was wanted in another case.

In a video that investigators released on Friday, the suspect is seen in a social media video pointing a gun at a random jogger in the 4800 block of Grant Street in Orlando.

"It literally shook me to my core," one official said during a news conference.

Investigators were able to find the jogger and ask him about the incident, who told police that he remembered it but he thought it was kids messing around with a laser pointer. When the jogger was shown the video of a gun being pointed at him, police say he was shocked.

Police say Polite Jr. confessed to both cases. He's now facing several charges.

