1 person shot following fight in Daytona Beach, officers say

Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in Daytona Beach early Friday morning.

Volusia officials confirmed to FOX 35 News that there was a shooting around 1:50 a.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank located at 441 Seabreeze Blvd.

They confirm there was at least one victim.

According to officers, the suspect and victim got into a fight at Club 509.

After the fight was over, the victim walked to his car. That's when officers say the suspect approached and shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

Officers say the shot was a graze and is not life-threatening.

No other information was released. Daytona Beach police are investigating.

