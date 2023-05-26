Police: Teen arrested for shooting into crowd outside Dezerland

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting into a crowd of kids outside an amusement park in Orlando that killed a teenager and hurt two others.

Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the case and would be charged with first degree murder with a firearm. FOX 35 is not naming the teenager due to his age.

Orlando police responded to the parking lot of Dezerland Park on April 29 initially for a report of a group of teenagers who were loitering on the property. As the group was walking off the property, someone fired a gun into the crowd, police said.

Trevon Robinson, 14, of Hillsborough County, was struck and later died at the hospital, police said. Two other boys – both 14 – were also shot.

Police said previously that one of the teens remained hospitalized in critical conditions and that the other had been released. An update on their conditions was not immediately available.