Police: Suspect in fatal armed burglary inside Maitland home dies from self-inflicted wound

The suspect in an armed burglary and shooting in Maitland that left one person dead has died from a self-inflicted wound following a standoff with deputies, investigators say.

Authorities were called to a home on the 1900 block of Bobtail Drive late Sunday evening, in reference to an armed burglary where two residents were shot inside their home. One of the residents was pronounced deceased, and the second resident was transported to the hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

"A suspect was subsequently identified and a search warrant to search his vehicle and residence were issued," said Officer J. K. Anderson with the Maitland Police Department.

Anderson said the Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search warrants at the suspect's residence at the Oviedo Grove Apartment, where they discovered he had barricaded himself in his apartment. When S.W.A.T. unit members entered, they discovered the suspect dead from a gunshot wound.

"At no time were any of the residents of the Oviedo Grove Apartment complex in danger from the suspect," Anderson said.

The Maitland Police Department’s investigation into the homicide is still ongoing. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting their own investigation regarding the barricaded suspect.

The identities of the shooting victims and the suspect were not immediately released.

