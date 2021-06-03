Police still searching for Florida teen missing since March

article

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said that they are still searching for a teenager who has been missing for months.

They said that their detectives are searching for 16-year-old Chloie Mercado. She has been missing from New Smyrna Beach since March 6. She is believed to be in the company of an adult named ‘Bobby.’

Chloie is described to be between 5’4" to 5’6" tall.

"Please be on the lookout for Chloie and help us bring her home," police said.

Those with information about her are asked to call Detective Walsh at 386-254-1537 Ext. 13177 or via email at bwalsh@vcso.us. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or via online at NEFCrimestoppers.com and use the P3 tips app.

