Police seek public's help in Veteran's death investigation

The West Melbourne Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information about the death of Daniel George Grala, a 75-year-old military veteran, on Veterans Day.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., officers and fire rescue personnel responded to the area of Wickham Road and Rodes Place, where Grala was found injured and unresponsive in the roadway.

Grala, who served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, including tours in Korea and Vietnam, was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are seeking to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the police department or Traffic Homicide Investigator Jason Wheeler at 321-723-9673.

The investigation remains ongoing.