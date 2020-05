article

Kissimmee police say a man was found dead inside a home after neighbors called 911 saying they heard gunshots.

Officers were called to a home on Fox Crossing Drive on Saturday at around midnight.

There, they found Ricardo De Lara, 22, dead inside the home.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Kissimmee Police Department or Crimeline, anonymously, at 1-800-423-TIPS.