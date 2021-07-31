Police seek driver who hit several cars, injured woman in downtown Orlando
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police need help to find a driver who was caught on camera hitting several parked vehicles in downtown Orlando before hitting and injuring a woman standing next to her car.
Police posted security video that was captured of the incident on July 4.
MORE NEWS: Police: Driver of dump truck arrested after multi-vehicle crash injured 11
They say a red Chevy Camaro with a black hood was seen hitting several parked cars on Orange Ave. They say the driver then hurt a woman who was standing next to her car and kept driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
Advertisement