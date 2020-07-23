Police seek clues in deadly drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach

article

Daytona Beach police detectives are asking for help in tracking down a killer.

James L. Robinson, 37, was gunned down on the evening of June 11 while standing in the driveway of his home on 230 Lincoln Street.

Investigators have questioned some people who may have witnessed the shooting, but authorities are hopeful they can receive a tip that will lead to an arrest.

"There were a lot of people out there that night, so somebody saw something," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri during a news conference on Thursday. "With all the craziness that's going on in the world and this country, let's do something good. Come forward."

Robinson was described by his mother as a loving son, grandson, husband, father, and uncle who was loved by everyone who knew him. She fought back tears as she pleaded for help in finding her son's killer so that where would be "justice for James."

"June 11 is a night I'll never forget. That was my baby, he didn't deserve this. My son's life mattered to me, his wife, his children, his siblings, my mother. His life mattered and I need someone to come forward and tell what you know," his mother said. "I'll never get to see him in person again. All I have is memories. I love my son."

Anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Jaeger at (386) 671-5245 or JaegerMichael@dbpd.us regarding Case 200009728. There is a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.