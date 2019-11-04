Police searching for suspects behind string of burglaries in DeLand

article

Police are trying to solve a string of break-ins in DeLand.

Four businesses were hit on South Woodland Avenue.

One business owner said that the saw two men break into his store on his security camera and then they went for the register.

"They just took all the cash and whatever electronics they could see, and then they were out. In and out within five minutes," Marco Vazquez of Buy, Sell, Pay told FOX 35.

Police are still attempting to find the guys responsible.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.