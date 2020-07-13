Police searching for driver of vehicle that was seen near fatal crash in Orlando

article

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal crash in Orlando on Monday morning.

The Orlando Police Department said that crash occurred on Colonial Drive between Mills Avenue and Summerlin Avenue. Traffic in the area was shut down for hours on Monday as a result and even the traffic lights in the area went out.

They added that they are looking for the driver of a small, white, four-door vehicle seen at the time of the crash leaving in the westbound direction of Colonial Drive.

