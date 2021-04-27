Police search missing woman last seen in Downtown Orlando

article

The Clermont Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Sommer Marders, 26, was last seen at the Sly Fox Pub, at 63 N. Orange Ave. in Downtown Orlando, around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 26.

Marders told a friend she was going to leave the bar with her boyfriend but her personal belongings were inside another friend's vehicle, according to investigators.

Marders has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has tattoos on her left shoulder and on the inside of her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a yellow, sleeveless crop top with dark jeans.

If you have information that could help authorities, please call 911 or Crimeline at 8000-423-TIPS (8477).