Police search for suspects after juvenile shot in Winter Garden

A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Winter Garden on Sunday, according to police.

Police responded to East Bay Street and 11th Street around 12:05 p.m.

Officers found the victim lying in the yard of East Bay Street suffering from gunshot injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police there were several individuals near the intersection of Bay Street and 11th Street when they heard multiple gunshots.

The department said people in the area were uncooperative with the investigation.

Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives are working to find a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Bertz at 407-656-3636 or CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS.

