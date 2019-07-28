Police search for elderly woman with dementia

article

An elderly woman with dementia is missing out of Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department says that 71-year-old Aida Luz Torres Diaz is missing. She was last seen two days in the 1500th block of South Hiawassee Road at Vista Verde Apartments.

They say that Aida is suffering from early dementia. She has a medium build, light-brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and is about five-feet, six-inches tall.

If anyone comes into contact with Aida or knows where she may be, please contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.